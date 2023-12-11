EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Star on the Mountain will once again shine brightly over El Paso and the Borderland, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the El Paso Chamber announced.

The Star on the Mountain had been undergoing extensive renovations since September.

The upgrade to the Star focused on boosting its energy efficiency and adding state-of-the-art technology to the Borderland icon, the Chamber said.

“Residents of El Paso can now engage with the newly updated Star by requesting a change in color through the Starlighter Request feature, conveniently accessible on our website at elpaso.org,” the Chamber said in its news release.

The Chamber will hold a virtual celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on its YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The original light bulbs from the Star are available for purchase with a $1,000 donation, with proceeds helping to fund the renovations.

The Chamber wants to remind the public that the Star is located on private property and it is monitored by the El Paso Police Department. Trespassing is prohibited.