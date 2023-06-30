EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Star on the Mountain has been vandalized and will be “down until further notice,” the El Paso Chamber announced Friday, June 30.

The vandalism damage was discovered in the early morning hours Friday.

“We are currently assessing the damage and have notified the police. We will keep the public informed about when the Star will be back up. We know the importance of the Star to our community, and we are working diligently to get it back up and operational quickly,” read a statement issued by the Chamber.