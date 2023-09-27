EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation will host the “Second Annual Stand with Estela Casas 5K, Fun Walk & Kids’ Dash” event at Ascarate Park on Oct. 7 to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will feature a competitive 5K, a non-competitive one-mile fun walk, and children under nine can participate in the Kid’s Dash.

One hundred percent of the money raised during this event stays in the community to help provide lifesaving resources and services to financially strapped families to prevent, treat and recover from a cancer journey, according to a press release sent by Desert Imaging.

In partnership with Desert Imaging, the foundation will give away 100 mammogram vouchers to uninsured women above age 40.

Desert Imaging will also have the MOM unit to provide onsite mammograms for women both with and without insurance.

The first 800 people to register for the 5K will receive a finisher’s medal and T-shirt. The community is encouraged to sign up individually or as a team to run or walk for those who are battling cancer or who fought bravely.

You can register for the race here.

Race packets pick up locations: