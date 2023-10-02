EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation has found a fun way to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer in the Borderland.

The foundation will host its 2nd Annual Stand With Estela Casas 5K starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Dr.

The event features a competitive 5K, a non-competitive 1-mile fun walk and children under 9 can participate in the Kids’ Dash.

All money raised stays in the Borderland community to provide lifesaving resources and services to families in need to prevent, treat and recover from cancer.

In partnership with Desert Imaging, 100 vouchers for mammograms will be given to uninsured women above the age of 40.

Desert Imaging will also have the MOM unit at the race to provide on-site mammograms for women both with and without insurance.

The first 800 people to register for the 5K will receive a finisher’s medal and T-shirt. You can sign up as an individual or as a team and join the fight against cancer and support those who have fought bravely.

