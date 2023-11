UPDATE: I-10 West has re-opened, traffic is flowing and backup is at Mesa, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A stalled semi-truck closed all lanes at I-10 West at Redd Road, according to TxDOT El Paso X account, formerly known as Twitter.

TxDOT says clearing time is until further notice.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.