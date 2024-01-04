UPDATE: All lanes at I-10 West before Transmountain now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A stalled semi-truck has closed all lanes at Interstate 10 West before Transmountain Thursday afternoon, Jan 4, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso.

TxDOT says that all traffic is now being diverted off of I-10 at Artcraft Exit 8. The department is asking travelers to seek alternate route.

Additionally, TxDOT says there’s a complicating factor; two wide load semi-trucks are behind the stall. Tow en route.

