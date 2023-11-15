EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed on I-10 West at Artcraft due to a stalled semi, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT says traffic should use Redd Road Exit 8, and traffic is backed up to Osborne.
Clearing time is until further notice.
by: Melissa Luna
