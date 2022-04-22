EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 15-year-old male was stabbed to death along a busy stretch of Alameda Avenue near Riverside High School.

El Paso Police closed off a portion of Alameda from Vocational Drive to Mccarthy Avenue. Drivers traveling North on Midway Dr. are asked to turn around. Westbound drivers on Alameda are being turned left into Mccarthy Avenue.

Multiple police vehicles are active on the scene. Police are focusing their investigation on a white truck near Lupita’s Tamales #2, located at the intersection.

One man in the area says he saw the 15-year-old with stab wounds in the street and went to help.

“Went over and we saw someone on the floor bleeding out, I gave him my t-shirt, I gave the cop my t-shirt and kinda started directing traffic and then everything kind of went crazy,” said Benjamin Smith. “There were a lot of people surrounding the kid who was on the floor and then I want to say their family members were just screaming but I don’t know. It was a pretty hectic scene,” said Benjamin Smith.

Smith says he took off his shirt to give to the cop to help stop the bleeding of the victim.

Smith saying it all happened in front of Dona Lupita Tamales #2 on Alameda.

KTSM 9 News called Dona Lupita’s as the whole restaurant was taped off. Workers inside said they were not able to leave. Describing what they heard and saw.

“A kid came to the restaurant and told me a kid got stabbed,” said Adrinan Carrillo who works as a cook at Dona Lupita.

KTSM has learned that businesses and shops in the area have limited access at this time, including car lots, a daycare, and nearby restaurants. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route, as Alameda is expected to remain closed for several hours.





