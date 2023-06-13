EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — St. Pius X Catholic School will be the only Catholic school in El Paso to switch over to classical education starting in August.

The school, 1007 Geronimo, will transition its curriculum in August to what’s called “Classical Education.” Principal Olga Macias said Classical Education is a tradition-rich curriculum.

“(It) consists of the Trivium and the Quadrivium. The Trivium are the three major liberal arts which are rhetoric, grammar and logic. And the Quadrivium are the arts consisting of math, geometry, music and astronomy,” Macias said.

Macias said this curriculum will be a beautiful education where the students think for themselves and college becomes a byproduct of their life.

“We decided to change because we wanted to enrich our students knowledge not only in salvation history, but also in their faith,” Macias said.

Macias also said the curriculum will take three years to be implemented and will be taught through all grade levels from Pre-K to eighth grade.

KTSM asked Macias what the feedback has been from parents. She said they are excited but fear that technology will not be used in the new curriculum.

“Technology will will stay and we’ll continue to thrive because it’s here, you know, and our students, part of the classical, is teaching them to think, to be virtuous thinkers and to think. Ethically, so that they can also utilize our technology, the tools that they’ve been given for the better,” Macias said.

Macias added that she hopes other schools will pick up on this curriculum as well.

To learn more about Classical Education click here.