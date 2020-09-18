St. Patrick vandalism suspect recently triggered ‘panic alarm’ at UTEP, docs allege

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of damaging a sacred statue at El Paso’s St. Patrick Cathedral recently triggered a panic alarm at UTEP, according to police documents obtained by KTSM.

A complaint affidavit states university police officers were called to the administration building on September 4 in reference to a silent alarm activation.

The document alleges cameras captured Isaiah Cantrell, 30, inside the UTEP president’s office.

When police arrived, an officer said Cantrell told them he needed to speak with President Heather Wilson because university police had been harassing him.

According to the affidavit, an employee told the responding officers that they had been harassed by Cantrell and told to push the panic button any time he stepped into the office.

The employee added the suspect often rambled about protests and called for Wilson to be removed from office.

Police said Cantrell became difficult when they tried to escort him from the premises, cussing at the officers and throwing himself to the ground. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass, the document states.

As of Thursday evening, Cantrell remained in custody for the St. Patrick incident.

A complaint in that case alleges video captured Cantrell knocking over a sacred statue of Christ at the cathedral on Tuesday, later telling officers the statue was the “wrong color” because Jesus Christ was Jewish. You can read more about that here.