St. Louis Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say

ST. LOUIS — A “dipping sauce dispute” led to the shooting of a Wendy’s worker in St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to workers at the fast food restaurant.
Workers said a man in the drive-thru asked for extra dipping sauce with his order and when he didn’t get what he wanted, he shot into the store.
A bullet hit a worker in the back. He is expected to recover.
Latest Headlines
- Texas tenants: You may be able to avoid eviction and have 6 months past-due rent paid
- ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas trees lift spirits, raise funds
- California governor taps election chief Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat
- EXCLUSIVE: Human trafficking is a priority in the Rio Grande Valley, feds say
- US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis