HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the holidays are in full swing, someone in north Harris County has gotten a very nice present in the form of cold, hard cash.

A Spring resident has claimed $1 million, a second-tier Mega Millions prize from a drawing earlier this month, the Texas Lottery said.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Quick Pick ticket at Hardin Store Express, located at 28303 Dobbin Huffsmith Road in Magnolia, for the Dec. 1 Mega Millions drawing.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all the white balls (12-47-49-52-65) but didn’t get the Mega Ball number (12). The resident also won $2 for another group of numbers on the ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday, with a jackpot estimated at $28 million. There were no winners for last Tuesday’s jackpot.