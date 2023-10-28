EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Halloween is just around the corner and the Borderland surely knows how to enjoy and take advantage of the celebration.

Multiple events will be held around the region on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to get into the spooky mood the entire family loves.

Here’s the list with some of them.

Events in El Paso:

El Paso County:

— The Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will be open for all trick-or-treaters during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Trick-or-treaters will be able to receive a list of all participating offices from Courthouse Security located on the 1st and 3rd floor entrances of the courthouse.

— The Enrique Moreno County Courthouse will be open for all trick-or-treaters during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Trick-or-treaters will be able to receive a list of all participating offices from Courthouse Security located on the 1st and 3rd floor entrances of the courthouse. Amistad:

— The organization will host a free carnival on Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3210 Dyer St.

— Attendees can anticipate an afternoon and evening of fun with carnival games, prizes, and a haunted house.

— The organization will host a free carnival on Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3210 Dyer St. — Attendees can anticipate an afternoon and evening of fun with carnival games, prizes, and a haunted house. El Paso Community College:

— EPCC Northwest Counseling department (at the EPCC Campus Northwest located at 6701 S. Desert Blvd.) will host a Halloween costume contest, “haunted house” and other Halloween activities from noon to 4 p.m.

— It is free and open to the public.

— In addition, the first 50 people who attend will receive a special edition of the Hocus Pocus book.

— EPCC Northwest Counseling department (at the EPCC Campus Northwest located at 6701 S. Desert Blvd.) will host a Halloween costume contest, “haunted house” and other Halloween activities from noon to 4 p.m. — It is free and open to the public. — In addition, the first 50 people who attend will receive a special edition of the Hocus Pocus book. Downtown El Paso:

— The Hotel Paso Del Norte, Autograph Collection, presents a frightfully fun All Hallows Eve Party when the doors open at 5 p.m. for early arrivals, and the spooky soirée commences from 7 p.m. until the witching hour at 2 a.m. at El Mirador.

— Schedule: 7 p.m. : Spooky Chess hosted by El Paso Chess Nerds (standard chess games in a Halloween atmosphere). 9 p.m. : Mary and the Marionettes band performance. 10 p.m. : Costume Contest.

— Additionally, costs vary from $5 Cazadores Blanco and Reposado tequila, $3 Tecate and $3 tacos.

— The Hotel Paso Del Norte, Autograph Collection, presents a frightfully fun All Hallows Eve Party when the doors open at 5 p.m. for early arrivals, and the spooky soirée commences from 7 p.m. until the witching hour at 2 a.m. at El Mirador. — Schedule: : Spooky Chess hosted by El Paso Chess Nerds (standard chess games in a Halloween atmosphere). : Mary and the Marionettes band performance. : Costume Contest. — Additionally, costs vary from $5 Cazadores Blanco and Reposado tequila, $3 Tecate and $3 tacos. Cielo Vista Mall:

— The mall will host a free mall-wide Halloween Trick-or-Treating event from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

— Families can enjoy collecting treats from retailers throughout the mall while supplies last.

Events in Las Cruces: