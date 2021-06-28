Splash Ceremony for final water park ‘Chapoteo’ rescheduled for next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso and Destination El Paso rescheduled the inaugural Splash Ceremony for the opening of the fourth and final waterpark, Chapoteo, to take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

City staff said it will monitor the weather for Wednesday, June 30. If the weather permits, the park could still open to the public that day or later this week.



The new water park will be open for the Fourth of July weekend, weather permitting.

For those who purchased tickets that lands on a stormy day requiring the park to be closed, officials said the tickets will be honored another day and cabana rentals can be rescheduled.



To reschedule, the public can call 915-541-3700.



