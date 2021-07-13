Splash Ceremony celebrates opening of Chapoteo water park

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The inaugural “Splash Ceremony” for the fourth regional water park in El Paso was officially hosted Tuesday after seeing a delay.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to happen June 29, but due to severe thunderstorms it was rescheduled July 13.

Chapoteo water park has been open to the public since the Fourth of July weekend. Local media and special guests were invited to experience the water park at its formal celebration of opening.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Las Cruces storm aftermath

Upper Valley deals with fallout of Sunday's storm

Mutt Mondays: Pet fire safety tips

Deadly shooting investigation near Eastside sports complex

Sarcoma Awareness Month

Nine on 9: Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner