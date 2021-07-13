EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The inaugural “Splash Ceremony” for the fourth regional water park in El Paso was officially hosted Tuesday after seeing a delay.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to happen June 29, but due to severe thunderstorms it was rescheduled July 13.
Chapoteo water park has been open to the public since the Fourth of July weekend. Local media and special guests were invited to experience the water park at its formal celebration of opening.
Splash Ceremony celebrates opening of Chapoteo water park
