(NEXSTAR) – Fresh Express is recalling spinach distributed to seven states because it may contain listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

While there have not yet been reports of illness, Fresh Express launched the limited recall after Florida Department of Agriculture registered a positive result during a routine test for listeria.

The pre-packaged greens were sold in 8-ounce Fresh Express bags, as well as 9-ounce bags under the Publix brand name.

Listeria, which can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children or people with weakened immune systems, generally causes symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Among pregnant women, however, listeria can cause a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Product Size UPC Bag Code Use-by Distribution States Fresh Express Spinach 8 oz. 0 71279 13204 4

G332 Dec 15, 2023

AL, FL, GA, NC, VA



Publix Spinach

9 oz.

0 41415 00886 1

G332

Dec 14, 2023

AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, VA

(FDA)

While both brands of spinach were sent to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, the Publix spinach was also distributed to South Carolina and Tennessee.

Fresh Express has notified retailers so they can pull the product off of shelves, but if you think you bought one of the affected bags of spinach you should throw it away.

Refunds are available both from the place of purchase and by calling Fresh Express at (800) 242-5472.