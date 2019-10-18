Spike in pedestrian crashes raises concern for residents living in El Paso

The month of October has become somewhat of a horror story for some El Pasoans.
The city of El Paso has experienced at least one pedestrian related crash throughout each week of October.
- The first crash happened on October 2nd when a bicyclist was reportedly hit and killed on the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near the intersection of Fresno Drive. The victim was later identified by El Paso Police as 59-year-old Hector Leyva.
- The second pedestrian crash happened on October 5th in far East El Paso. A Fort Bliss soldier who was identified as Pfc. Gage Aaron Thornton was hit and killed while walking along I-10 east near Horizon. Police have not said why Thornton was walking on the highway.
- The third crash happened on October 9th where 7-year-old Alexa Barrera was struck and killed while walking to school. The incident was reported on the 300 block of Thorn Avenue right near Roberts Elementary school.
- In the fourth incident, a woman was killed on Monday while walking on South Americas Avenue near Socorro Road in the Lower Valley. The victim was identified as Maria Elena Torres. According to investigators, the driver failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.
- Then on Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy became the latest victim when he was run over by a pickup truck on Dyer Street in northeast El Paso. The boy was identified as Brian Velasquez. Police said the area where Velasquez crossed was not a designated pedestrian crossing, either by crosswalk or an intersection and lighting was poor.
- Finally on Thursday, another man was injured when he was struck by a city vehicle. The crash was reported at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Harris Street around 10:30 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Recently, the Texas Department of Transportation along with other local El Paso organizations held a pedestrian safety campaign hoping to prevent future crashes.