EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park crews are at the scene of another body recovery in the Rio Grande.

Crews gathered off of Racetrack Dr. in Sunland Park. Last week Sunland Park Police investigated an unattended death near the same area.

So far 13 bodies have been recovered in El Paso area.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update with more details as information becomes available.





