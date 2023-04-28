EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Police Department is increasing the number of traffic enforcement projects to target speeding and other driving infractions.

In 2022, LCPD conducted 43 traffic enforcement projects, which lead to a 67% increase in citations for speeding from the previous year.

So far through February 2023, LCPD has conducted 17 projects.

“Our officers are doing an excellent job helping to curtail speeding, and they are issuing citations when drivers are caught exceeding the posted limits,” said Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez. “That being said, we really need drivers to slow down, obey the posted signs and be more mindful of the consequences of speeding.”

On Feb. 21, a fatal crash on Lohman Avenue was believed to have been caused by teenage drivers racing each other and operating vehicles in excess of the posted limits. Police charged both 17-year-old drivers with vehicular homicide. Two other teens, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, were charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

LCPD issued 1,918 citations for speeding in 2022, noticing a 67% increase from 2021.

Yearly citations issued by officers for speeding are as it follows:

2021: 1,146 citations issued.

2022: 1,918 citations issued.

2023 (through Feb. 28) 384 citations issued.

In addition, LCPD wants to remind drivers that operating a motor vehicle in excess of the posted speed limit is against the law and officers will issue citations for the offense.