EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash that involved three vehicles at Loop 375 and the Pellicano exit on Saturday morning, July 1, left a man dead, according to El Paso Police.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 32-year-old woman who was driving a Honda Accord was struck from behind by Joseph Isaac Ayala, 37, who was driving a Chevrolet Astro van.

Police say after Ayala struck the Honda Accord, the van then spun and ended up facing the wrong way. At this time, a 32-year-old man who was driving a Nissan Titan was unable to avoid colliding head-on with the Astro van.

Police say Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at 4:18 a.m.

All three drivers were transported to the hospital, and Ayala died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the main contributing factor of this fatality was speed and alcohol.