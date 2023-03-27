AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The lawyers representing Spectrum WT and its student leaders Barrett Bright and Lauren Stovall have filed a motion for a “temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction” in its recent Amarillo Federal Court lawsuit against West Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University System officials.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the student organization filed a lawsuit earlier this month against WTAMU President Walter Wendler, as well as other university and university system officials, after Wendler published a letter, canceling a planned on-campus charity drag show, citing his view that the drag performances mock and objectify women.

The motion, filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, is asking for the court to rule in favor of the plaintiffs, allowing them to host the scheduled drag show performance for March 31 without obstruction from the university and the university system. The motion would also allow the organization to host similar events in the future without obstruction.

“West Texas A&M University’s President, Defendant Walter Wendler, has declared that he will not obey ‘the law of the land.’ Instead, he insists on banning a recognized student group’s event from campus simply because he dislikes the event’s entirely lawful message,” the plaintiffs’ brief in support of the motion, filed on Friday in Amarillo Federal Court, reads. “By moving for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, Plaintiffs ask this court to put a swift end to Wendler’s disdain for the First Amendment and prevent further irreparable harm to Plaintiffs’ constitutional freedoms.”

As officials said in the initial lawsuit, the organization alleges they followed the university’s process for event approval, “with the full backing of campus staff.” Officials also go on to allege that the university’s administration supported the organization’s planning of the event throughout the facility request process, with the university giving Spectrum WT “tentative confirmation” for the event in late February.

After Wendler chose to cancel the event, the motion claims that neither Wendler nor any other WTAMU staff member or defendant in the lawsuit, “gave any reason other than Wendler’s personal views as the reason” for canceling the event. The motion also stressed that Sharp, as the Chancellor for the Texas A&M University System, and the system’s Board of Regents, have not stopped Wendler’s actions, “despite having the power and duty to do so.”

As they said in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs in the case claim that they have suffered “irreparable injury,” not receiving the same opportunities that other student groups receive on campus. They also stressed that “significant time and organizational resources” went into planning and promoting the event.

The organization states that the motion should be granted because, in their view:

They are substantially likely to succeed on the merits of their claims;

They are, and will continue to, suffer irreparable harm in the loss of their First Amendment rights;

The balance of equities decidedly tips in favor of protecting First Amendment rights; and

Public interest “always supports upholding the Constitution.”

The attorneys for the plaintiffs said that Spectrum WT has the right to host this particular event under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting public university officials from limiting student expression “simply because they disagree with its viewpoint or find the message offensive.” Wendler’s overall ban on drag shows, the documents read, is “textbook content discrimination,” singling out a subject matter for differential treatment.

The attorneys went on to cite other case law, which has helped interpret the First Amendment in these kinds of scenarios, stating that the amendment prevents university officials “from denying student groups access to campus public forums because of the content or viewpoint of a group’s message.”

The brief in support of the motion also states that the balance of harm is in favor of the plaintiffs, with violations of First Amendment Rights constituting “irreparable injury.”

“By contrast, President Wendler identifies no potential harm to the university (or himself) from the drag show proceeding other than his personal laments,” the brief reads. “That’s not enough.”

As of Monday, no other documents, including a response from the defendants on the initial suit and on the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, have been filed.