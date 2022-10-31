EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veterans of Voiture Locale 605 of the Forty and Eight will be conducting a special school presentation on Veteran’s Day at Bliss Elementary School on 4401 Sheridan Rd, Fort Bliss. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. on Monday November 7th.

Veterans of Voiture Locale 605 says this presentation is a special program by the veterans of the Forty and Eight to educate some of our youngest students on the importance of Veteran’s Day.

The program is meant to introduce the students to Veteran’s Day history, who and where our veterans are in our community as well as a special presentation on the POW/MIA Missing Man White Table – with the help and assistance of student school ambassadors.



The ceremony will be conducted by members of Voiture Locale 605 of the Forty and Eight, “A Charitable Honor Society of American Veterans” which has been serving the County of El Paso for 99 years, since 1923, with nursing scholarships and youth programs such as Flags for First Graders and Flag Retirements.

The Veterans of Voiture Locale 605 of the Forty and Eight says they recognize the importance of educating children on Veteran’s Day and recognizing the sacrifices made as well as how to show gratitude.