Special Report: Exploring DMT and its appeal to scientific research, particularly humans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dimethyltryptamine, the subject of study and criminal pursuit by the DEA, is also at the center of continued popular experimentation using Ayahuasca, the plant which contains the chemical.

In 2015, Marx and Einhauser wrote (and I paraphrase): to materialize the living experience one must study reward. The philosophical/physiological issue is not new to humans or any other species. What does this mean? Humans tend to crave the activation of a reality which is far from our own.

When bees remember where to find caffeine is easily understood by scientists.

“Caffeine, caffeine is a molecule that a lot of flowers and plants secrete. And that helps bees remember, oh, that’s a good flower, let’s go there, I remember that one. We like caffeine because we like it and we remember better; and, who evolved at that point? The plant learned how to secrete caffeine, or we learned how to use it? It was a coevolution, and the same thing happens to other substances that affect the brain,” said Pychiatrist Fabricio Delgado, Ph.D.

DMT has been called the spirit molecule. In a study involving scientists, the overall reaction was specific to the ability of the participants to see things otherwise not available without the chemical.

“A particular substance or a particular behavior hijacks the reward centers in the brain, and then it makes very difficult for the person because the reward centers, there is a biological process, a neuroadaptation that happened that now, the brain, similar to the bees, that the brain is now only looking for “chocolate,” Delgado explained.

The search for such psychedelic reward, however, is not popular in the social arena. Dimethyltryptamine is a schedule one illegal substance. The Drug Enforcement Administration makes it a point to counter it. For example: Operation Engage.

“We have a recent operation, called operation Engage, where we have joined forces outside of enforcement that care to see the demand reduced. So, we are partnering with the community, with faith-based organizations, with addiction coalitions, with elected officials, with hospitals, every entity that cares to see the demand for drugs, we are partnering with them as part of Operation Engage,” said Carlos Briano with the DEA in the El Paso Division.

While mankind may continue to look for a different type of engagement with the secret world of the unseen, users find the consumption of the chemical useful and entertaining.

“I am not the same person since experimenting with Ayahuasca. I was able to see a depth in the sky, I could tell how close or how far, it was like three dimensional looking at the stars. And even looking at the sand, that became three dimensional, with the depth that I have never experienced before. It`s not that you stop caring about things, but you realize that it is not necessary to worry about so much stuff,” said “Peter”, a user of the chemical.

Many believe the Covid sabbatical plunged society into a new way of life. While that may be true, legal and social protocols supersede the curiosity of the human brain. One thing, however, remains unchanged: the quest to discover continues to push boundaries.