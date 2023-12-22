EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we approach the holiday season, the community can now enjoy $10 off their Uber rides from Dec. 22 through Dec. 31, courtesy of special partnerships, according to a press release sent by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Flyer courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says this offer is a way of providing a safe and convenient alternative to driving under the influence and ensuring that everyone can celebrate the holidays responsibly.

“We understand the importance of spending time with loved ones during this special time of year, and we want to make sure that you can do so without worrying about the risks associated with impaired driving,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “By taking advantage of this offer, you can help keep our community safe and spread the message of responsible holiday celebrations.”

The community is encouraged to plan ahead, designate a driver, or take advantage of this special offer if you plan to enjoy holiday festivities.