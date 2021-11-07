Speaking Rock Entertainment Center evacuated after bomb threat, FBI says scene cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Speaking Rock Entertainment Center was evacuated Sunday night after a bomb threat. The FBI of El Paso says the scene has been cleared and there is no threat to the public and the entertainment center is expected to reopen Sunday night.

Speaking Rock goers were escorted out of the facility and could be seen waiting outside across the street as law enforcement worked to clear the scene.

One woman who was evacuated had just arrived at the entertainment center to pick up her mother.

“I was so scared for my mother because she was in there and we didn’t know exactly what was happening. We just saw a bunch of people coming out and the good thing is no one got trampled or anything like that,” said El Pasoan, Elsa Quintana.

Another man who was also evacuated says he comes to the entertainment center a couple of times and had also just arrived.

“The staff security they started escorting everybody out to the exit where the church is so we just single filed it all the way to the exit,” said El Pasoan, Eddie Castro.

The FBI El Paso along with Ysleta Del Sur Police Department and the El Paso Police Department has responded and were clearing the scene. FBI El Paso says this is still an active investigation and will provide more details later on.

