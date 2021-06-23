Southwest University partners with Instituto Cervantes to promote Spanish culture

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Southwest University has partnered up with the Instituto Cervantes to promote the history, culture and beauty of the Spanish language.

“We are so excited to be celebrating the opening of the Instituto Cervantes here at Southwest University,” said university President Benjamin Arriola. “The purpose is to educate our communities in two different phases — first the history of the Spanish culture and then the Spanish language.”

The program at Southwest University will concentrate on two different expertise. Spanish language and usage for the medical profession and for military individuals who arrive at Fort Bliss. Most Borderland hospitals and clinics use standard Spanish phrases to communicate with various members of the community.

First established in 1991, the institute has grown to more than 88 facilities around the world, from Cairo to New York City to New Delhi, Tokyo and now El Paso. The prestigious program has reached thousands and brought a love of the Spanish history and the language.

The facility will open in August and classes begin in September. For more information, visit southwestuniversity.edu.

