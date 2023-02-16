EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will be hosting its 2023 job fair Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.

Hiring managers are looking for qualified candidates who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and should be able to work all home games and additional events as needed. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress to impress.

Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions: guest services, cleaning crew, facilities maintenance technicians, stadium operations assistants, retail, ushers, ticket takers, cash room attendants, parking lot attendants, grounds crew, security, game day entertainment staff, kids playground attendants, 50/50 raffle sellers and bat boy/clubhouse.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to pre-register by clicking here JOB FAIR REGISTRATION (office.com).