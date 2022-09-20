EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University celebrated its new administration building in central El Paso on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

A spokesperson for the university says the expansion will help create a positive environment for students while integrating the latest in technology.

University officials also say the new addition will help students be better prepared for future employment opportunities.

“As our population of students has grown to over 2,000 students, we needed somewhere to be able to consolidate the services and make sure that whether it was looking for a job, help with a resume or financial help, that we could assist them in the easiest way possible,” said university president Benjamin Arriola.

Southwest University also says it is adding a dental assistant program and it will be housed in the facility next year.