Southern New Mexico ranchers teach next generation the ropes during the COVID-19 pandemic

Truth or Consequences, N.M. (KTSM) – From fixing farm equipment to feeding animals and even gathering cattle on horseback. The Whetten kids are learning more than just math and science while being homeschooled.

“I think it’s different from what most kids get to do,” said 12-year-old Kaden Whetten.

Kaden and Teegan, 11, head outside to feed the animals first thing in the morning.

“Kids living on a ranch they have a huge responsibility,” said Andrea Whetten, mother of Kaden and Teegan Whetten.

Courtesy: Andrea Whetten

Once the animals have been fed it’s the kids turn to eat.

After breakfast comes the books and after the books the boys saddle up their horses and get to work.

Courtesy: Andrea Whetten

“They were down at the barn saddling, getting ready to gather some bulls and put them to pasture,” said Andrea Whetten.

The boys ride their horses and help their father herd more than 800 cattle on the ranch. Or they learn how to fix farm equipment first-hand from their dad.

“I learned about how a transmission works in a truck how all the different parts work,” said Kaden Whetten.

Even the youngest of the Whetten family, 2-year-old Abigail helps out by collecting eggs.

“Our kids get to learn so much differently than kids who live in the city. Agriculture is a huge thing that they get to learn about,” said Andrea Whetten.

While not all kids have a ranch in their backyard like the Whetten’s do, Kaden has some suggestions for kids who live in the city.

“Go outside, ask your dad to go work on something in the garage,” said Kaden Whetten.

Courtesy: Andrea Whetten

The Whetten family has been ranching in Southern New Mexico for 24 years. And the youngest Whettens may just follow in the families foot steps.

Kaden says he wants to be a vet and Teegan says he wants to own his own dairy so he can have an ice cream shop.