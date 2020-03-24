Soon to be UTEP graduates speak out on postponed commencement ceremonies

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— As KTSM previously reported, UTEP announced that all Spring 2020 graduations would be postponed until the Fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

UTEP officials explained in an email to all students that it made the decision to follow the recommendations from the CDC to avoid large gatherings, in hopes of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19

KTSM spoke with the students being affected by the universities decision.

“It’s really sad and it kind of disappointing because you don’t really think about these situations especially when it comes to such big achievement that a lot of us have been working on to get to,” said UTEP Senior Amanda Gonzalez.

She went on and said quote, “It was kind of heartbreaking”.

“I was very sad, I’ve been a college student for five years, so graduation for me was the biggest deal, so reading the email they sent us, I felt sad and disappointed in how everything happened,” said UTEP Senior Lily De Castro.

Melinda Morales who is a current senior at UTEP explained, the COVID-19 outbreak has put all her graduation celebrations on hold.

“Unfortunately the hall that I had booked for my graduation party had already canceled… They called us and told us they were going to be sending us back our deposit because they were canceling all events until further notice to protect the people of the community,” said Morales.

Although the students expressed disappointment, they tell KTSM they understand safety precautions need to be taken.

“Just be safe, and don’t just think about yourself think about those who are most prone to getting this and those who are most vulnerable in this situation,” explained De Castro.

UTEP has not released set dates for the rescheduled graduation ceremonies.