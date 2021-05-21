Some Vinton residents say they’re not drinking their tap water especially after being asked to boil it

Vinton, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday afternoon, sprinklers could be seen watering Vinton resident Gracie Vasquez’s front yard. Vasquez relieved to have water again after a broken pump caused 300 Vinton residents to go without water on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

“It was hard you know to wake up and not find no water not for the bathroom not for anything,” said Gracie Vasquez.

Vasquez cares for her grandchildren during the day and said it was difficult. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advising residents affected to boil their water following the water outage but Vasquez says she didn’t know she needed to be doing that.

“My daughter had to go buy some gallons of water for the babies, especially, and then like you say to boil the water we didn’t know none of that we didn’t know what was going on,” said Vasquez.

Down the street from Gracie Vasquez’s house, lives Sylvia Urquidi. Urquidi tells KTSM 9 News she never drinks the water from her home faucet rather from water bottles.

“If I need to use it I will boil it but for now we use water bottles,” said Sylvia Urquidi.

Adding that she doesn’t have social media and didn’t see the alerts from the Village of Vinton. Thankful her daughter saw the news on Facebook and notified her.

“She has Facebook and she goes, mom it’s all over Facebook. Oh, I didn’t know that, I don’t have Facebook,” said Sylvia Urquidi.

The Mayor of Vinton, Manuel Leo’s tells KTSM 9 News that the water is safe and that residents should just boil it out of precaution.

“Since we were opening up the system we just want to make sure we did not contaminate anything or introduce any bacteria that shouldn’t be there although the water is being tested and it is safe,” said the Mayor of Vinton, Manuel Leo’s.

Adding that the wells used to provide water to residents used to be managed by a private company but is now being handled by the Village of Vinton.

“It’s an old system it’s way over 20 years old but it’s new to us so we’re just learning as we go,” said Leos.

Vinton is currently working on a project being funded through the Texas Water Development Board and the USDA to put in full water and wastewater system rather than the existing wells, but the project will take at least another two years to complete.

Mayor Leos adding that the Village of Vinton is working on ways to better notify residents when something like this happens or if there is a need to boil water.

“We are just now implementing plans on how we can better communicate getting notices to the residents,” said Leos.

