EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has been breaking records for the longest streak of triple-digit temperatures.

The temperature inside El Pasoan Daniela Hankins’ home is 90 degrees as she says her air conditioning went out last week.

“I can’t do anything. I already feel it, just by laying down. I can feel the heat exhaustion. My kids complain as well that they’re tired, that they’re hot, water is not cooling them off. So I have to leave. And I mean, I’m paying for this place that I can’t live or sleep in,” Hankins said.

Temperature of Hankins apartment

She says she only moved into the apartment two months ago and started having trouble with the air conditioning three weeks ago.

She said she has complained to the apartment complex and she says they have sent someone out but the problem continues.

Hankins lives in the Cliffside at Mountain Park apartments in Northeast El Paso which is managed by FPI Management.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the management company but has yet to receive a call back.

An attorney with RioGrande Legal Aid spoke with KTSM about what renters who find themselves in similar situations can do.

“Whether or not the tenant is current on the rent, if the landlord is responsible for the damage, the tenant can go to the City so they can call 311. And code compliance will send an inspector and will check to see if the temperature is too high, especially if there are people with disabilities or certain vulnerable ages like babies or children,” said Veronica Carbajal, with RioGrande Legal Aid.

She adds that renters need to make their requests in writing and if they don’t hear back to reach out in writing again.

“If if they don’t respond, then you have to send a second request in writing and give them more time to fix it. So we recommend that people send the first notice by certified mail so it does speed things up,” Carbajal said.

Another renter in Northeast El Paso reached out to KTSM over his home’s temperature.

“The temperature on the thermostat, I checked it was about 77 degrees. We have a set at 74 and it’s just going to continue to rise. That’s been the norm since this heat wave started,” said David Nevarez, who rents a home in Northeast El Paso.

Courtesy of David Nevarez

Nevarez showed us pictures of a thermometer where one area of his home was much hotter.

“The back of the house in the afternoon — It’s a flat roof at 92 degrees,” Nevarez said.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the Nevarez’s landlord who gave us a statement over the phone.

“We responded to multiple calls, we have records of all our responses to him. We value them and still do. We’ve given them the opportunity to exit the contract without any penalty, if they wish to find better suitable, but everyone is experiencing similar situations. At the same time we’re doing some additional things to try to take care of him,” said Bryan Haddad, David Nevarez’s landlord.