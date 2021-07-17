Some El Paso parents receive first child tax credit payment

Most US Parents are due for a monthly tax credit check beginning in July. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso parents have received their first child tax credit payments this week.

Parents are set to receive six monthly payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan, coming from the Internal Revenue Service.

The payments are a total of $2,000 to $3,000 per child and for children under the age of six up to $3,600.

One El Paso parent said every little thing helps as she received her first payment for her two young children.

“We were expecting it because we heard about the Biden tax credit, and it was very helpful when it came through so we were excited,” said Paola Leyva an El Paso mother of two.

Saying she already bought her kids some new clothes and stocked up on diapers.

“We have two kids so we received the $600 amount,” said Leyva.

