Some El Paso hospitals receiving COVID-19 patients from other communities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPstrong.org, there are 85 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in El Paso with 30 in the ICU.

KTSM 9 News reached out to area hospitals about their capacity to see if they were receiving patients from out of town.

University Medical Center says they are not receiving patients from out of town and that the majority of COVID-19 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“The amount of patients hospitalized as a result of this virus has fluctuated during the last few weeks but remains between 15 and 25 inpatients. This is a fraction (10-15 percent) of the number of COVID-19 patients cared for daily last winter. The vast majority of our COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated,” read the statement on behalf UMC.

Adding that there has been a lot of non-COVID patients coming into the hospital and according to UMC, that’s due to delayed care.

“Our teams are exceedingly well prepared to redesignate, prepare rooms and expand bed capacity as needed, should the pandemic change course as it did last fall. At this time, we are not caring for patients transferred from other hospitals in our state; similarly, we are not seeking assistance from other hospitals,” the statement continued to say.

The Hospitals of Providence have received transfer patients from other communities with high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The Hospitals of Providence has received transfers from communities currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. All transfers are reviewed on a case-by-case basis based on acuity and capacity. We are closely monitoring all hospitalizations and will make the necessary adjustments to be able to respond to an increase in COVID hospitalizations, as we begin to see a rise in our community,” said a statement from The Hospitals of Providence.

Las Palmas Del Sol responded in a statement that they haven’t seen a significant increase in transfers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-evolving situation. Currently, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has not seen a significant increase in transfers, nor have our hospitals seen a significant increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. We currently have capacity in our hospitals to treat all patients, including patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement from Las Palmas Del Sol read.



