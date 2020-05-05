Some city employees terminated, not furloughed

News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 59 AFL-CI, has learned that some city employees were terminated, not furloughed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the city advised employees and the news media that there would be reductions in salaries, and employees would be placed on furlough.

However, there was no announcement concerning terminations.

An AFSCME Local 59 member contacted Field Representative, David Guzman to report having been terminated, not furloughed.

According to Guzman, “The employee who contacted Local 59 did not know how many others may have been terminated from their employment with the city. We have requested from the city a list of employees who have been terminated, as well as those who have been placed on furlough.”

Coronavirus Quiz