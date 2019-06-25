Soldiers rescue migrant woman, child from canal

Guatemalans pulled out after sinking in the water

EL PASO, Texas — Soldiers assigned to border enforcement support duties rescued two undocumented immigrants from a canal in El Paso, the U.S. Border Patrol reported today.

The two soldiers were assigned to Mobile Surveillance Team and saw a migrant family enter a canal near Downtown El Paso on June 20, the Border Patrol said.

The migrants, a Guatemalan woman and her child, began to struggle in the swift moving waters and then submerged completely, the Border Patrol said in a news release.

One soldier jumped into the water to rescue the woman and the child, while the other used his shirt as a makeshift lifeline until Border Patrol agents arrived and threw in a rescue line. The soldiers and Border Patrol agents rescued the mother and child, who were not injured, the agency said.

The Border Patrol said it expects to conduct more water rescues this summer, as the canals pose a constant danger that the migrants may not be aware of.