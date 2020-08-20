Soldiers complete 131st Field Hospital training exercise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss soldiers with the 131st Field Hospital completed a training and qualification exercise on Wednesday to test their field hospital capabilities.

In addition to testing abilities, the exercise helps build camaraderie amongst soldiers, as they learn and understand their roles in setting up the field hospital.

At completion of the exercise, the soldiers set up a fully functional 88-bed hospital.

“The Army had our combat support hospitals, and we recently updated to become field hospitals,” said Maj. Elizabeth Hultgren, explaining that this makes them smaller and more modular.

“So instead of having a 240 — a large hospital package — which we used to have as a one-size-fits-all,” Hultgren said. “We have now created a slightly smaller entity that is able to expand out.”

According to a U.S. Army article, field hospitals are capable of providing level III patient care, which means the field hospital is staffed and equipped to provide care such as resuscitation, initial surgery and post-operative. The field hospital is the highest level of care in a combat zone, according to the article.

“We have out here 60 kilos, which are our lab technicians, so they are not only out here able to run their lab, they have to be able to set it up,” Hultgren explained.

A staking team goes out first, laying string on the ground to show where to put tents, interchanges and vestibules. They are followed by our tent team, which starts place and set up the tents for the hospital.

“All the while, the power team is placing their generators, getting their cables ready,” Hultgren said. “Within 24 hours, we are ready to take those initial patients. And then approximately 72 hours, we are fully functional as an entire 32-bed hospital.”