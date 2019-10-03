Soldier who said he saved children during El Paso’s mass shooting arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who claimed to have saved children during the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso was arrested Thursday morning near Killeen.

Glendon Garfield Oakley Jr., 22, was arrested at about 2:59 a.m. Thursday by the Harker Heights Police Department, according to Bell County Jail records.

Oakley is being charged with a third-degree felony out of Fort Hood, records show. KTSM is working to confirm the official charge.

KTSM has reached out to Fort Bliss officials for clarification on the charges and will update this story when more details are confirmed.

Oakley was interviewed by KTSM soon after the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall, which killed 22 and injured 25 more.

He told KTSM he helped save children inside the mall, however, it was never clear what the circumstances were because the shooting was not at the mall. He said he escorted panicked children to El Paso Police officers.

Oakley later declined to speak further about the incident but was on hand to meet President Donald Trump when he visited first responders in El Paso.