Soldier sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual abuse against children at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted a 50-year-old man from Arkansas for multiple acts of sexual abuse against children.

Carl Monroe Gordon, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for various counts of crimes related to child sex abuse. A jury found Gordon sexually abused two children at their residences on Fort Bliss.

He was the children’s ex-step father, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Western District of Texas. Testimony in court revealed Gordon committed sexual acts with one of the minors, beginning when the child was seven years old.

“Perhaps the most concerning cases that my office investigates involve the violation of children by those responsible for their care. The details of this case are alarming. Equally unfathomable is the heroic effort of these children who stepped forward to ensure that this individual would not be able to victimize others,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Today’s sentence reflects the dedication of prosecutors and law enforcement within the Western District of Texas to vigorously pursue justice in these cases.”

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Fort Bliss for comment.

An investigation conducted by the FBI found Gordon engaged in a pattern of sexually abusing children for nearly three decades, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He committed similar conduct in Arkansas, California, Tennessee and Texas.

Gordon was arrested on December 22, 2019 at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when returned from a work assignment in Baghdad, Iraq. He has remained behind bars since.

A criminal investigation into Gordon began when children told their mother that their ex-step father abused them. On September 29, 2019, agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command told the FBI about the claims made by the children’s daughters, according to an affidavit filed with the U.S. Western District Court of Texas.

