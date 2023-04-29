EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Socorro High School drumline, cheer team, and Missionettes dance team marched a half mile down the street in celebration of the Walmart Neighborhood Market’s grand re-opening Friday morning, April 28 in Socorro.

Courtesy of Carroll Strategies PR

Socorro’s HS choir, color guard and band joined the occasion as Walmart store associates presented the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10301 Alameda Ave.

Also participating in the ceremony was Socorro Mayor Ivy Arabs, Socorro Police Department, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Walmart Store Manager Shahid Khan shared the updates to the store.

“Socorro is growing, and these store improvements are going to make it easier for more customers to shop conveniently,” Khan said. “The changes to the store make it easier to navigate and more inviting. Customers will especially appreciate the expansion of our pharmacy, which will provide more space for pickup and drop-off and will feature a new consultation room where the pharmacist can meet with customers privately and can administer vaccines.”

Upgrades to the remodeled store include:

Pharmacy expansions inside and outside the pharmacy

More Hispanic food products and better merchandising flow

New flooring

Updated restrooms

New lighting and fixtures

11 more parking spaces for Walmart Pickup

The store manager presented $3,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including: