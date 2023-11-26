EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Socorro will be entering into a new era of leadership on Monday, Nov. 27.

Socorro’s new police chief, Robert Rojas, will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Monday at City Council Chambers, 860 N. Rio Vista Road.

Here is Rojas’ biography as listed on the City of Socorro web site:

“Robert Christopher Rojas was born and raised in El Paso County Texas and is a graduate from Montwood High School (Class of 1999). He began his career in public service at 20 years old. He joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a detention officer assigned to the Jail Annex. He remained in that position until 2004 when he was accepted to the basic peace officer course and graduated a deputy sheriff.

“As a deputy sheriff he held assignments as a field training officer, special traffic investigator, and an academy instructor. He was promoted to deputy sergeant in 2014 and had assignments in Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Special Traffic Investigations. He was promoted to deputy lieutenant in 2018 and held assignments in Patrol – Special Operations & the Criminal Investigations Division.

“He was appointed to deputy commander in April 2022 and assigned to lead the Criminal Investigations Division. He obtained his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Criminal Justice (Kaplan University) in 2014 and his Master’s Degree in Public Administration (Purdue University) in 2022. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy (279th Session), Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Texas Leadership Command College (88th Class) and the El Paso Chamber Leadership Program.

“After 22 years, 5 months, and 15 days of service to the County of El Paso, he retired to become the police chief for the City of Socorro, Texas.”

