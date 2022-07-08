EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship was presented yesterday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation with the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Community Service

Robert Rojas the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Commander and President of the Foundation Mr.Robert Fraga presented the 1st scholarship check to Isaiah Edgerton.

He is a senior early college student at Socorro High School. He plans to attend Wayland Baptist University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in special victims and investigation. He hopes to one day be a Crime Scene Investigator or Criminal Investigator

The Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship Fund program was developed out of a strong desire to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Deputy Peter John Herrera. The scholarship program was instituted to fund higher education for students enrolled in schools within the limits of El Paso County. The Sheriff’s Office received a few applications, and we are honored to present $1,000 to awardee Mr. Edgerton.









