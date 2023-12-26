EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police officers took part in a special mission in the days leading up to Christmas and on Christmas Day — Operation Santa Claus 2023.

Officers with Socorro PD passed out about 130 toys donated by officers and anonymous local businesses to families the officers had identified as being in need from previous interactions.

“This gesture is a testament of the officers within our organization, providing a positive impact for the citizens of our community and the department’s commitment to community policing,” said a news release sent out by the City of Socorro.