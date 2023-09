EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left several people injured Wednesday, Sept. 6 at a park inside a residential neighborhood in Socorro.

The shooting happened at 6:08 p.m. at the Jardin de Flores Park located at Flor Margarita Blvd.

The City of Socorro says there is no threat to the public.

There is no information on any arrests made or the exact number of people injured.

KTSM is working to update this developing story.