EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than seven undocumented migrants and several possible victims of sex trafficking were found by the Socorro Police Department Wednesday after officers conducted a raid at a residence.

Police say they conducted the raid at the 11600 block of Flor Celosia in the City of Socorro for reports of a “stash house of illegal substances.” After entering the residence, police discovered illegal substances in the home, according to the Socorro Police Department.

Police adds more than seven undocumented migrants were rescued and preliminary information suggests that a large number of “unaccompanied and younger aged females” were found and have reportedly been a target of sex trafficking.

The young women were treated by emergency medical services and no injuries were reported, according to the Socorro Police Department.

“The Socorro Police would like the public to know there is no threat or danger to the public.”

Police also ask if anyone has additional information on this incident or other unrelated crimes, to call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-9237.