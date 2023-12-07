EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is currently investigating several cases where an individual is presenting himself as a landowner, offering land for sale, and is showing false documentation within the City of Socorro.

The Police Department says the individual is accessing open records for the El Paso County Appraisal to obtain the owner’s name and is also using a fake notary when presenting paperwork.

The Police Department asks those who are approached to take the time to very all information and not proceed with the transaction if there are concerns.

The Police Department also asks for those who are approached to contact the Socorro Police Department at 9158589237 or email them at CID@COSTTX.US.