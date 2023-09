EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man.

Juan Corral was last seen or contacted on Thursday, Sept. 21.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Los Angeles city print design and a gold chain.

He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-feet-9 and weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-9237 or email CID@costx.us.