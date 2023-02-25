Socorro Police Chief David Burton, center, talks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new dispatch/communications center in Socorro, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Socorro has a new communications/dispatch center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this week. The new facility is located at the Socorro Police Department headquarters.

Socorro Police Chief David Burton said the project was a year in the making and was done to help the city of Socorro continue to meet the public safety needs of a growing population.

The new facility also allows them to replace outdated equipment and gives Socorro “one of the most modern equipment centers in the area,” Burton said.

The new non-emergency number is (915) 858-9237.