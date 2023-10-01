EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The historic Socorro Mission held its annual bazaar this weekend, celebrating the church’s rich history and raising money for preservation efforts.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

The annual Fiesta de San Miguel started Friday, Sept. 29 and lasts through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The event is an annual fundraiser to help preserve the Socorro Mission, which was established in 1680. It remains a landmark for the City of Socorro and El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Fun activities included games, loteria, live music, arts and crafts.