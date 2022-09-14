EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from Socorro was sentenced to 20 years in prison today after remaining in federal custody since January.

Hector Anthony Segura, age 33, was sentenced to prison today for receipt and distribution of child sexual exploitation material. According to court documents, Segura had distributed approximately 17 videos in October 2020 containing child sexual abuse material.

With Segura’s consent, FBI agents searched several of his electronic devices. Over 1,000 videos

depicting child sexual abuse material was found. On May 31, 2022, Segura pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Segura was arrested on January 21, 2022. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

“Our office is proud to have secured the conviction and sentence in this case against an individual who received and distributed an alarming amount of child sexual abuse material. We remain committed to protecting our community and prosecuting those who contribute to the exploitation of children.” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff

